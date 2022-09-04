WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

450 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Shackelford

and southern Throckmorton Counties through 545 PM CDT...

At 450 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Woodson, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Albany, Moran, Woodson, Fort Griffin, Ibex, Mccarty Lake, The

Intersection Of Us-183 And Us-283, Lusk, Us-283 Near The Callahan-

Shackelford County Line, The Intersection Of Us-

283 And Ranch Road 209 and Us-180 Near The Shackelford-

Stephens County Line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3296 9895 3295 9909 3252 9909 3251 9942

3312 9937 3312 9918 3326 9896

TIME...MOT...LOC 2150Z 000DEG 11KT 3305 9897

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN YOUNG AND WEST

CENTRAL JACK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will

be allowed to expire.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather