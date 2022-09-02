WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

1045 PM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following

counties, Mason and San Saba.

* WHEN...Until 1245 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Some low-water

crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1043 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Cherokee, Pontotoc, Sloan, Chappel and Art.

- This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

FM 1030 crossing Wallace Creek, CR 424 crossing Rough Creek,

Oak Grove crossing, Old Union crossing San Fernando Creek,

Vater crossing Hasse Creek, Old Union crossing, Hickory Grove

crossing Elm Creek, Mason-Llano crossing, crossings along

County Road 238 and County Road 343 crossing Cherokee Creek.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

