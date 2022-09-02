WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 2, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Angelo TX 332 PM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following counties, Coke, Sterling and Tom Green. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 331 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain of between 1 and 2 inches due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Water Valley, Carlsbad and Us-87 Near The Coke-Tom Green County Line. - This includes the following Low Water Crossings... Jackson crossing Sterling Creek, Bade crossing Lacy Creek, Hall crossing Dry Creek and Post Oak crossing North Concho River. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following county, Jack. - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and\/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible. Jacksboro and Bryson. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather