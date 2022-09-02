WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 2, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

332 PM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is

expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following

counties, Coke, Sterling and Tom Green.

* WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Some low-water

crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 331 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain of between

1 and 2 inches due to thunderstorms. This will cause small

stream flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Water Valley, Carlsbad and Us-87 Near The Coke-Tom Green

County Line.

- This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

Jackson crossing Sterling Creek, Bade crossing Lacy Creek,

Hall crossing Dry Creek and Post Oak crossing North Concho

River.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following

county, Jack.

- Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This

will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying

and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in

the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible.

Jacksboro and Bryson.

