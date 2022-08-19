WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 19, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

300 PM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is

expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following

counties, Crockett, Irion and Schleicher.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 259 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between

1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, mainly across northeast

Crockett County.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Us-190 Near The Crockett-Sutton County Line, The Intersection

Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 1828, The Intersection Of Us 190 And

Highway 163 and The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1828 And Ranch

Road 915.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

