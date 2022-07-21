WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

458 PM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Shackelford County through 545 PM CDT...

At 458 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Moran, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Moran and Ibex.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3251 9910 3251 9932 3271 9933 3271 9910

3252 9909

TIME...MOT...LOC 2158Z 182DEG 12KT 3259 9919

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Little

River, western Sevier, southeastern McCurtain and northwestern Bowie

Counties through 545 PM CDT...

At 458 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Winthrop, or near Foreman. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

De Queen, Horatio, Foreman, Winthrop, Ben Lomond, Arkinda, Bokhoma,

Eagletown, Almont, Moon, Cerrogordo, Beaverdams, Goodlake, Central,

Goodwater, Shinewell, Wallace, Tom, Arden and America.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

southwestern Arkansas.

LAT...LON 3416 9463 3417 9435 3395 9428 3385 9412

3368 9421 3351 9454 3368 9474 3384 9456

TIME...MOT...LOC 2158Z 357DEG 4KT 3381 9438

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

