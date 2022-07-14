WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

1246 PM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Callahan, northwestern Coleman, southeastern Taylor and northeastern

Runnels Counties through 130 PM CDT...

At 1246 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Oplin, moving south at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Winters, Tuscola, Lawn, Novice, Glen Cove, Hatchel, Silver Valley,

Crews, Oplin, Lake Coleman, Ovalo, Goldsboro, Lake Winters Lake and

Hords Creek Reservoir.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3224 9979 3219 9949 3174 9943 3185 10003

TIME...MOT...LOC 1746Z 006DEG 21KT 3214 9963

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

