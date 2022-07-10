WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 11, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Angelo TX 307 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures of 102 to 105 degrees expected today and 104 to 108 degrees expected Monday. * WHERE...Big Country, Concho Valley, and Heartland. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat related illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures of 104 to 107 degrees expected. * WHERE...Crockett, Schleicher, Sutton, Menard, Kimble and Mason Counties. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather