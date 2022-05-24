WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central Tom Green County in west central Texas...

Northeastern Irion County in west central Texas...

* Until 430 PM CDT.

* At 340 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arden, moving

east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Arden around 355 PM CDT.

Tankersley around 415 PM CDT.

Knickerbocker around 420 PM CDT.

Twin Buttes Reservoir around 425 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Us-

67 Near The Irion-Tom Green County Line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Northwestern Coleman County in west central Texas...

Southeastern Runnels County in west central Texas...

North central Concho County in west central Texas...

* Until 445 PM CDT.

* At 341 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Paint Rock,

moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Benoit around 405 PM CDT.

Talpa around 410 PM CDT.

Glen Cove around 425 PM CDT.

Novice and Silver Valley around 440 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Goldsboro, Hords Creek Reservoir, Us-83 Near The Concho-

Runnels County Line and The Intersection Of Us-

83 And Ranch Road 1929.

