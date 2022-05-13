WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 13, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Tom Green County in west central Texas...

Northwestern Menard County in west central Texas...

Southwestern Concho County in west central Texas...

* Until 900 PM CDT.

* At 817 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of

Live Oak, or 15 miles southwest of Eden, moving southeast at 35

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Tom Green, northwestern Menard and southwestern Concho

Counties, including the following locations... Live Oak and Us-83

Near The Menard-Concho County Line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

Eastern Eastland County in north central Texas...

* Until 845 PM CDT.

* At 818 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ranger,

moving southeast at 25 mph.

* Locations impacted include...

Eastland, Ranger and Gorman.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 340 and 362.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Tom

Green and east central Irion Counties through 900 PM CDT...

At 819 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Arden, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

San Angelo, Christoval, Wall, Knickerbocker, Twin Buttes Reservoir,

Lake Nasworthy, Tankersley and Us-67 Near The Irion-

Tom Green County Line.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3130 10078 3149 10071 3138 10023 3111 10034

TIME...MOT...LOC 0119Z 291DEG 25KT 3143 10068

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN EASTLAND...SOUTHEASTERN STEPHENS AND SOUTHWESTERN

PALO PINTO COUNTIES...

At 820 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of

Ranger, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Ranger, Gordon, Strawn and Mingus.

