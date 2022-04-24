WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

840 PM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Sterling, west central Tom Green and northwestern Irion Counties

through 930 PM CDT...

At 839 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18

miles east of Stiles, moving north at 40 mph. This storm will track

across the northwest corner of Irion County, the Tom Green County

Panhandle, and then move into southern Sterling County south of

Sterling City.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern

Sterling, west central Tom Green and northwestern Irion Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for

west central Texas.

LAT...LON 3177 10127 3178 10126 3162 10093 3128 10115

3128 10127

TIME...MOT...LOC 0139Z 201DEG 33KT 3140 10125

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

