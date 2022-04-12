WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

314 PM CDT Tue Apr 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Brown County

through 345 PM CDT...

At 313 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Camp Bowie, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Brownwood, Early, Blanket, Zephyr and Camp Bowie.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for

west central Texas.

LAT...LON 3170 9868 3169 9875 3167 9877 3161 9878

3158 9883 3155 9895 3174 9905 3186 9878

3170 9867

TIME...MOT...LOC 2013Z 240DEG 24KT 3162 9892

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

