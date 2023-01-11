WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 12, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Norman OK

247 PM CST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest, southwest and western Oklahoma

and northern Texas.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.

