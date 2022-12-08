WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 8, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Norman OK 854 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northern, northwest, southeast, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather