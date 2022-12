WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022

_____

CHILD ABDUCTION EMERGENCY

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TEXAS

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY.

THE WISE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE IS SEARCHING FOR ATHENA STRAND, A

7 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE. SHE IS 4 FEET 0 INCHES TALL AND WEIGHS

65 POUNDS WITH BLONDE HAIR AND BLUE EYES. SHE WAS LAST SEEN AT

545 PM ON NOVEMBER 30 2022, AT 200 BLOCK COUNTY ROAD 3573 IN

PARADISE TEXAS. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A GRAY LONG SLEEVE

SHIRT WITH WHITE FLOWERS, BLUE JEANS WITH WHITE FLOWERS ON THE

POCKETS, AND BROWN BOOTS. SHE HAS PIERCED EARS, BUT NO EARRINGS,

AND 2 RED BIRTHMARKS ON LOWER BACK.

LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR

IMMEDIATE DANGER.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE WISE

COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AT 9 4 0 6 2 7 5 9 7 1.

_____

