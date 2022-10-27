WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 27, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Jackson County in southwestern Oklahoma...

Northwestern Wilbarger County in northern Texas...

East central Hardeman County in northern Texas...

* Until 900 PM CDT.

* At 830 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 4 miles northwest of Olustee to 3 miles west of

Odell, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Altus, Olustee, Elmer, Fargo, Humphreys, Odell and Hess.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

