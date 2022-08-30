WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Norman OK 606 PM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Clay County through 630 PM CDT... At 606 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Henrietta, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Clay County. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3386 9798 3368 9798 3365 9817 3377 9825 TIME...MOT...LOC 2306Z 062DEG 8KT 3376 9809 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Gillespie and Llano. * WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 607 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Castell, Prairie Mountain, Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, Cherry Spring, Crabapple, Valley Spring, Field Creek and Doss. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather