WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Norman OK

258 PM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the

following counties, in Oklahoma, Bryan, Carter, Comanche, Cotton,

Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Jefferson, Kiowa, Love, Marshall, Stephens

and Tillman. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard,

Hardeman, Knox, Wichita and Wilbarger.

* WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Areas of heavy rainfall, with storm totals exceeding 3

inches, will be possible through Monday night. These areas of

excessive rainfall will result in flooding of low lying and

poor drainage areas, along with flooding of urban areas.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather