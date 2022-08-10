WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Norman OK 444 PM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Clay County through 530 PM CDT... At 444 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Bluegrove to 3 miles northwest of Stoneburg. Movement was southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Bellevue, Bluegrove, Newport, Vashti, Shannon and Joy. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3347 9841 3376 9817 3375 9798 3347 9798 TIME...MOT...LOC 2144Z 035DEG 8KT 3371 9814 3369 9796 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather