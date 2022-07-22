WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 22, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Norman OK 427 PM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 104. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106 expected. For the third Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northern, northwest, southeast, southern and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday. For the third Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. 104 expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Blaine, Caddo, Woods and Comanche Counties. In Texas, Archer and Wichita Counties. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM CDT ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hockley and southeastern Lamb Counties through 445 PM CDT... At 427 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Littlefield, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Littlefield, Whitharral and Spade. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3401 10231 3390 10213 3360 10234 3373 10258 TIME...MOT...LOC 2127Z 037DEG 5KT 3390 10228 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL HOUSTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Borden, northern Martin, northwestern Howard and southern Dawson Counties through 515 PM CDT... At 431 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ackerly, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. Big Spring, Lamesa, Ackerly, Lenorah, Lamesa Municipal Airport, Luther, Los Ybanez, Sparenberg, Patricia, Arvana, Tenmile, Knott, Vealmoor, Key, Klondike and Hancock. LAT...LON 3268 10129 3227 10140 3228 10189 3252 10220 3272 10220 3283 10191 TIME...MOT...LOC 2131Z 029DEG 16KT 3257 10163 MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather