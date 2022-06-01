WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

148 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON...WEST CENTRAL TILLMAN...NORTHWESTERN

WILBARGER AND NORTHEASTERN HARDEMAN COUNTIES...

At 148 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of

Odell, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Elmer and Hess.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

