WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Jackson County in southwestern Oklahoma... West central Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma... Northwestern Wilbarger County in northern Texas... East central Hardeman County in northern Texas... * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 132 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Chillicothe, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Elmer, Odell and Hess. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather