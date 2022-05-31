WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

711 PM CDT Tue May 31 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT

FOR JACKSON...SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA...NORTHWESTERN TILLMAN...HARMON...

SOUTHEASTERN GREER AND NORTHWESTERN HARDEMAN COUNTIES...

At 711 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of

Duke, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Altus, Hollis, Tipton, Blair, Olustee, Eldorado, Martha, Gould,

Elmer, Headrick, Friendship, Altus Air Force Base, Duke, Warren,

Humphreys, Hester, McQueen, McKnight and Hess.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This storm is producing destructive winds and large damaging hail.

SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

