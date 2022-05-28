WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Foard County in northern Texas...

Northeastern Knox County in northern Texas...

Southwestern Wilbarger County in northern Texas...

Northwestern Baylor County in northern Texas...

* Until 715 PM CDT.

* At 627 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Truscott,

moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Gilliland and Truscott.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

East central Foard County in northern Texas...

West central Wilbarger County in northern Texas...

Southeastern Hardeman County in northern Texas...

* At 628 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Thalia,

moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Vernon, Thalia, Lockett and Rayland.

Northwestern Knox County in northern Texas...

* At 630 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of

Benjamin, moving east at 25 mph.

Benjamin.

