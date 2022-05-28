WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Norman OK 603 PM CDT Sat May 28 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Foard, southwestern Wilbarger and southeastern Hardeman Counties through 630 PM CDT... At 603 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles southeast of Crowell, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Crowell, Margaret, Thalia, Lockett and Rayland. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3390 9972 3398 9978 3424 9943 3398 9926 TIME...MOT...LOC 2303Z 243DEG 21KT 3395 9966 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather