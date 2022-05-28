WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Norman OK

603 PM CDT Sat May 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Foard,

southwestern Wilbarger and southeastern Hardeman Counties through 630

PM CDT...

At 603 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4

miles southeast of Crowell, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Crowell, Margaret, Thalia, Lockett and Rayland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3390 9972 3398 9978 3424 9943 3398 9926

TIME...MOT...LOC 2303Z 243DEG 21KT 3395 9966

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

