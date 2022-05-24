WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

453 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Jackson, south central Kiowa, northwestern Tillman and north central

Wilbarger Counties through 530 AM CDT...

At 453 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles east of Eldorado, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Altus, Frederick, Snyder, Tipton, Mountain Park, Manitou, Elmer,

Headrick, Friendship, Altus Air Force Base, Humphreys and Hess.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3471 9943 3473 9886 3453 9882 3451 9883

3450 9882 3439 9880 3429 9936

TIME...MOT...LOC 0953Z 256DEG 40KT 3444 9952

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

