SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022

...Strong winds will impact portions of eastern Washita, Comanche,

southern Grady, southern Caddo, Cotton, Kiowa, east central Greer,

northwestern Stephens, Jackson, Tillman, northwestern Wichita, east

central Foard, Hardeman and Wilbarger Counties through 315 AM CDT...

At 220 AM CDT, doppler radar was tracking the leading edge of winds

along a line extending from near Carnegie to near Tipton to 4 miles

northwest of Medicine Mound. Movement was southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Lawton, Altus, Chickasha, Vernon, Burkburnett, Anadarko, Marlow,

Frederick, Hobart, Cordell, Quanah, Walters, Cache, Electra, Elgin,

Carnegie, Apache, Snyder, Geronimo and Rush Springs.

This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 0 and 78.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3451 9973 3451 9967 3455 9967 3474 9938

3546 9900 3537 9854 3516 9861 3494 9767

3424 9831 3383 9894 3383 9945 3438 9992

TIME...MOT...LOC 0720Z 294DEG 45KT 3509 9861 3454 9914 3423 9967

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

