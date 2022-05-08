WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Norman OK

928 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AND MONDAY...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR FAR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS...

* TIMING...10 AM to 10 PM Sunday and Monday.

* WINDS...Sunday, variable northwest to southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Monday, Southwest 20 to 25 mph with

gusts 35 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 TO 15 percent Sunday and Monday.

* TEMPERATURES...Sunday, 91 to 105. Monday, 99 to 105.

* IMPACTS...With a weak cold front affecting northwest and west

central portions of Oklahoma for the first half of Sunday, winds

will be northwest and eventually shift back to southwest late.

Winds will not be as strong as previously forecast. The Critical

fire weather conditions will be primarily confined to southwest

Oklahoma and adjacent north Texas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING

THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT

NORTH TEXAS...

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...98 to 105.

