WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 2, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

1056 PM CDT Mon May 2 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Clay and

southeastern Archer Counties through 1130 PM CDT...

At 1056 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 3 miles east of Bellevue to 13 miles south of

Windthorst. Movement was southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Windthorst, Bellevue, Bluegrove, Newport, Joy, Vashti and Shannon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3381 9806 3373 9798 3347 9798 3347 9842

3340 9842 3340 9873

TIME...MOT...LOC 0356Z 311DEG 20KT 3363 9795 3340 9851

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Cooke County in north central Texas...

Western Grayson County in north central Texas...

* Until midnight CDT.

* At 1058 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Callisburg,

or 10 miles northwest of Whitesboro, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Whitesboro, Pottsboro, Collinsville, Callisburg, Lake Kiowa,

southwestern Lake Texoma, Southmayd, Tioga and Sadler.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather