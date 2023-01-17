WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

201 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...In the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, west winds 45 to

60 mph with gusts up to 80 mph are possible. Elsewhere, west

winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous

for low flying light aircraft. Winds will be particularly

hazardous at higher elevations where the strongest winds are

likely to occur. Be especially careful driving in these

mountainous areas. Blowing dust could reduce visibility across

the plains.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR HILL

COUNTRY AND THE SOUTHERN EDWARDS PLATEAU...

The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a

Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is

in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any wildfires that develop could be difficult to

control and will likely spread rapidly.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

