WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

_____

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

205 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Today, west winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

expected. Tuesday, west winds 45 to 65 mph with gusts up to 85

mph expected.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST /11 AM MST/

TODAY TO 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN...From noon CST /11 AM MST/ today to 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/

this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

* WHERE...Gaines, Dawson, Andrews and Pecos Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST this evening.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather