WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

902 PM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CST /2 AM MST/

MONDAY TO 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN...From 3 AM CST /2 AM MST/ Monday to 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous

for low flying light aircraft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST /11 AM MST/ TO 6 PM CST

/5 PM MST/ MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

* WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and west

Texas.

* WHEN...From noon CST /11 AM MST/ to 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Secure

lawn furniture, garbage cans or other objects which could be

blown about by the wind.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

