WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

_____

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

156 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/

THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN...From 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ this morning to 9 PM CST /8 PM

MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ THIS MORNING

TO 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

* WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Van Horn

and Highway 54 Corridor, Reeves County Plains and Davis

Mountains Foothills, Eastern Culberson County, and Davis

Mountains.

* WHEN...From 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ this morning to 6 PM CST /5 PM

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather