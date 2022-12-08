WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 8, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 720 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST \/10 AM MST\/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and western Texas. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST \/10 AM MST\/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather