WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 24, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 556 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Dense fog has moved east and away from the area. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Winkler, Ector, Midland, Ward, Crane and Upton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather