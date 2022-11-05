WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

1226 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

