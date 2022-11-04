WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 717 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING HAS EXPIRED... Winds have dropped below warning and advisory criteria this evening, thus the warning has been allowed to expire as scheduled. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 33 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Davis Mountains. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. ...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees are * WHERE...Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Marfa Plateau. Wind speeds have dropped below advisory criteria, thus the advisory has been allowed to expire as scheduled. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather