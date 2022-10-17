WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX Issued by National Weather Service Albuquerque NM 828 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ECTOR, WEST CENTRAL MIDLAND AND NORTH CENTRAL CRANE COUNTIES THROUGH 900 AM CDT... At 827 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of West Odessa, or 16 miles southwest of Odessa, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Odessa, West Odessa, Odessa Schlemeyer Field and Penwell. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. LAT...LON 3161 10255 3173 10271 3204 10245 3186 10221 TIME...MOT...LOC 1327Z 221DEG 25KT 3173 10257 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather