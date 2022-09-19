WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 20, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

244 PM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County.

Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch affecting Brewster County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Rio Grande at Boquillas affecting Brewster County.

Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County.

Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio

County.

.Recent releases from the Luis Leon dam have caused elevated rises

along the Rio Conchos and into the Rio Grande. Minor flooding is

expected to continue from Presidio downstream through Big Bend

National Park until further notice.

For the Rio Grande...including Presidio 6WNW, Presidio International

Bridge, Presidio 5SE, Castolon, Johnson Ranch, Boquillas, Dryden

16S, Terlingua 8S...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet (2.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood

stage, and low lying areas begin to flood.

At 11.0 feet (3.4 meters), minor flooding continues along the

river. Irrigation pumps may need to be removed. No threats to

residences or other structures are known to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 9.3 feet (2.8 meters).

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 2:15 PM CDT Monday was 11.4 feet (3.5 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.4

feet (2.9 meters) late this afternoon.

- Flood stage is 9.0 feet (2.7 meters).

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

9.2 feet (2.8 meters) on 09/07/2022.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Mon Tue Tue Tue

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm

Rio Grande

Presidio 5SE 9.0 9.3 Mon 2pm 9.4 9.3 9.3 9.3

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters):

Presidio 5SE 2.7 2.8 Mon 2pm 2.9 2.8 2.8 2.8

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

after which the flood plain between the levees begins to flood.

No damage is expected.

At 15.5 feet (4.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage,

and flooding between the levees occurs. No damage to structures

is expected.

At 20.0 feet (6.1 meters), the river reaches moderate flood stage,

inundating the plain between the levees. Erosion of the levees is

likely. Water may seep through the levees, flooding adjacent

farmland.

- At 2:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 17.8 feet (5.4 meters).

ending at 2:15 PM CDT Monday was 18.7 feet (5.7 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.1

feet (5.5 meters) this evening.

- Flood stage is 15.5 feet (4.7 meters).

18.9 feet (5.8 meters) on 09/03/2022.

Fld Observed Mon Tue Tue Tue

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm

Presidio Internation 15.5 17.8 Mon 2pm 18.1 18.1 18.0 17.9

Presidio Internation 4.7 5.4 Mon 2pm 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

minor lowland flooding occurs, and no significant damage is

expected.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), flood stage is reached. Moderate

lowland flooding begins. Roads that lead to Cottonwood Campground

and River Road may flood. Stages are practically synonymous with

the gage at Cottonwood Campground at Castolon (CSTT2), and

therefore represent the reach from Santa Elena Canyon through

Cottonwood Campground, where damage may occur. Cattle also graze

in the lowlands, and may be threatened.

- At 2:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 15.1 feet (4.6 meters).

ending at 2:15 PM CDT Monday was 15.7 feet (4.8 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

late this evening and continue falling to 13.6 feet (4.1

meters) Saturday morning.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet (4.6 meters).

15.7 feet (4.8 meters) on 09/03/2022.

Fld Observed Mon Tue Tue Tue

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm

Johnson Ranch 15.0 15.1 Mon 2pm 15.0 14.9 14.8 14.8

Johnson Ranch 4.6 4.6 Mon 2pm 4.6 4.5 4.5 4.5

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Castolon.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

and no significant damage is expected.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage,

and lowland flooding begins. The river begins to flood the road

between Santa Elena Canyon and Cottonwood Campground in Big Bend

National Park. The river begins to flood the parking lot at Santa

Elena Canyon, and cut off the nature trail into the canyon.

Campers in Cottonwood Campground need to prepare for possible

evacuations.

- At 2:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 15.8 feet (4.8 meters).

ending at 2:15 PM CDT Monday was 16.6 feet (5.1 meters).

early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 14.0 feet

(4.3 meters) Saturday morning.

15.1 feet (4.6 meters) on 09/04/2022.

Fld Observed Mon Tue Tue Tue

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm

Castolon 15.0 15.8 Mon 2pm 15.7 15.5 15.3 15.2

Castolon 4.6 4.8 Mon 2pm 4.8 4.7 4.7 4.6

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Boquillas.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

and no damage is expected. Preparations may be necessary to

remove water pumps. The park should be notified at this time if

additional rises are expected so they will have time to remove the

pumps.

At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage.

Water reaches the water pumps maintained by the park service that

are used to water the campgrounds and to provide water to the

employee living quarters. It may be necessary for park personnel

to remove the pumps.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches moderate flood

stage. Water pumps submerge.

- At 2:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 14.2 feet (4.3 meters).

ending at 2:00 PM CDT Monday was 14.7 feet (4.5 meters).

tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 11.4 feet (3.5

- Flood stage is 13.0 feet (4.0 meters).

13.2 feet (4.0 meters) on 09/04/2022.

Fld Observed Mon Tue Tue Tue

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm

Boquillas 13.0 14.2 Mon 2pm 14.0 13.7 13.5 13.1

Boquillas 4.0 4.3 Mon 2pm 4.3 4.2 4.1 4.0

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather