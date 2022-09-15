WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 16, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

1058 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio

County.

For the Rio Grande...including Presidio 6WNW, Presidio International

Bridge, Presidio 5SE, Castolon, Johnson Ranch, Boquillas, Dryden

16S, Terlingua 8S...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is

forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

after which the flood plain between the levees begins to flood.

No damage is expected.

At 15.5 feet (4.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage,

and flooding between the levees occurs. No damage to structures

is expected.

At 20.0 feet (6.1 meters), the river reaches moderate flood stage,

inundating the plain between the levees. Erosion of the levees is

likely. Water may seep through the levees, flooding adjacent

farmland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 20.4 feet (6.2

meters).

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 20.6 feet (6.3 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 18.9 feet (5.8

meters) Monday evening.

- Flood stage is 15.5 feet (4.7 meters).

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

18.9 feet (5.8 meters) on 09/03/2022.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Thu Thu Fri Fri

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 7pm 1am 7am

Rio Grande

Presidio Internation 15.5 20.4 Wed 7pm 20.3 20.2 20.1 20.0

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters):

Presidio Internation 4.7 6.2 Wed 7pm 6.2 6.2 6.1 6.1

