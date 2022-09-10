WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

424 PM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Rio Grande at Boquillas affecting Brewster County.

For the Rio Grande...including Boquillas...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 430 AM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Boquillas.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

and no damage is expected. Preparations may be necessary to

remove water pumps. The park should be notified at this time if

additional rises are expected so they will have time to remove the

pumps.

At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage.

Water reaches the water pumps maintained by the park service that

are used to water the campgrounds and to provide water to the

employee living quarters. It may be necessary for park personnel

to remove the pumps.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches moderate flood

stage. Water pumps submerge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 4:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 9.9 feet (3.0 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

early Tuesday afternoon and continue rising to 14.3 feet (4.4

meters) early Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible

thereafter.

- Flood stage is 13.0 feet (4.0 meters).

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

13.2 feet (4.0 meters) on 09/04/2022.

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Sat Sun Mon Tue

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 7pm 7pm 7pm

Rio Grande

Boquillas 13.0 9.9 Sat 4pm 10.1 10.9 12.2 13.3

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters):

Boquillas 4.0 3.0 Sat 4pm 3.1 3.3 3.7 4.1

