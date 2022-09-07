WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 8, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

807 PM CDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch affecting Brewster County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County.

Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County.

Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio

County.

Rio Grande at Boquillas affecting Brewster County.

.Thunderstorms have produced heavy rainfall over the Rio Conchos

basin over the past few weeks. As a result, high flows are expected

to come out of the Rio Conchos and into the Rio Grande over the next

week. These flows may result in considerable flooding of the Rio

Grande from Presidio downstream through Big Bend National Park.

For the Rio Grande...including Johnson Ranch, Boquillas...Moderate

flooding is forecast. For Presidio International Bridge, Presidio

5SE, Castolon...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 215 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Castolon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

and no significant damage is expected.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage,

and lowland flooding begins. The river begins to flood the road

between Santa Elena Canyon and Cottonwood Campground in Big Bend

National Park. The river begins to flood the parking lot at Santa

Elena Canyon, and cut off the nature trail into the canyon.

Campers in Cottonwood Campground need to prepare for possible

evacuations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.4 feet (3.5

meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

tomorrow evening and continue rising to 16.8 feet (5.1

meters) Saturday evening. Additional rises are possible

thereafter.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet (4.6 meters).

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

15.1 feet (4.6 meters) on 09/04/2022.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Thu Fri Sat Sun

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 1am 1am 1am

Rio Grande

Castolon 15.0 11.4 Wed 7pm 11.5 15.6 16.6 16.8

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters):

Castolon 4.6 3.5 Wed 7pm 3.5 4.8 5.1 5.1

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet (2.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood

stage, and low lying areas begin to flood.

At 11.0 feet (3.4 meters), minor flooding continues along the

river. Irrigation pumps may need to be removed. No threats to

residences or other structures are known to occur.

At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches moderate flood

stage. Farmland near the river will be inundated. Water may

begin flooding low lying areas of FM 170.

- At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.0 feet (3.0

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 10.2 feet (3.1 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 11.0 feet (3.4

meters) early Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible

- Flood stage is 9.0 feet (2.7 meters).

9.2 feet (2.8 meters) on 09/07/2022.

Fld Observed Thu Fri Sat Sun

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 1am 1am 1am

Presidio 5SE 9.0 10.0 Wed 7pm 10.2 10.8 11.0 11.0

Presidio 5SE 2.7 3.0 Wed 7pm 3.1 3.3 3.4 3.4

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

after which the flood plain between the levees begins to flood.

No damage is expected.

At 15.5 feet (4.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage,

and flooding between the levees occurs. No damage to structures

is expected.

At 20.0 feet (6.1 meters), the river reaches moderate flood stage,

inundating the plain between the levees. Erosion of the levees is

likely. Water may seep through the levees, flooding adjacent

farmland.

- At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.8 feet (5.4

ending at 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 18.0 feet (5.5 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.8

feet (5.7 meters) Monday morning.

- Flood stage is 15.5 feet (4.7 meters).

18.9 feet (5.8 meters) on 09/03/2022.

Fld Observed Thu Fri Sat Sun

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 1am 1am 1am

Presidio Internation 15.5 17.8 Wed 7pm 18.3 18.4 18.6 18.6

Presidio Internation 4.7 5.4 Wed 7pm 5.6 5.6 5.7 5.7

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Boquillas.

and no damage is expected. Preparations may be necessary to

remove water pumps. The park should be notified at this time if

additional rises are expected so they will have time to remove the

pumps.

At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage.

Water reaches the water pumps maintained by the park service that

are used to water the campgrounds and to provide water to the

employee living quarters. It may be necessary for park personnel

to remove the pumps.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches moderate flood

stage. Water pumps submerge.

- At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 7.5 feet (2.3 meters).

late Friday morning and continue rising to 15.1 feet (4.6

meters) early Sunday afternoon. Additional rises are possible

- Flood stage is 13.0 feet (4.0 meters).

13.2 feet (4.0 meters) on 09/04/2022.

Fld Observed Thu Fri Sat Sun

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 1am 1am 1am

Boquillas 13.0 7.5 Wed 7pm 9.0 11.2 14.3 14.9

Boquillas 4.0 2.3 Wed 7pm 2.7 3.4 4.4 4.5

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE...

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice.

minor lowland flooding occurs, and no significant damage is

expected.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), flood stage is reached. Moderate

lowland flooding begins. Roads that lead to Cottonwood Campground

and River Road may flood. Stages are practically synonymous with

the gage at Cottonwood Campground at Castolon (CSTT2), and

therefore represent the reach from Santa Elena Canyon through

Cottonwood Campground, where damage may occur. Cattle also graze

in the lowlands, and may be threatened.

At 19.0 feet (5.8 meters), the river reaches major flood stage.

Flooding begins to occur upstream in Cottonwood Campground at

Castolon, as stages at each location are practically synonymous.

Moderate lowland flooding begins at the gage site, but no damage

occurs. The gage is inaccessible, as River Road is impassable at

several locations.

- At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.3 feet (3.8

late tomorrow evening and continue rising to 18.4 feet (5.6

meters) Sunday afternoon. Additional rises are possible

17.1 feet (5.2 meters) on 09/01/2022.

Fld Observed Thu Fri Sat Sun

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 1am 1am 1am

Johnson Ranch 15.0 12.3 Wed 7pm 12.5 15.3 17.6 18.2

Johnson Ranch 4.6 3.8 Wed 7pm 3.8 4.7 5.4 5.5

