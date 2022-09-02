WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 2, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Central Pecos County in southwestern Texas...

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 450 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1

hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Sierra Madera.

This includes the following streams and drainages...

Nineteen Draw, Comanche Creek, Big Canyon and Sixshooter Draw.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL CLAY COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, therefore the warning has been cancelled. However gusty

winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

