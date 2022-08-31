WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

850 PM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR NORTHERN SCURRY COUNTY...

At 850 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Snyder, Hermleigh and Winston Field.

This includes the following streams and drainages...

Canyon Creek, Deep Creek, Bluff Creek, South Fork Deep Creek,

Sulphur Creek and Clear Fork.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

