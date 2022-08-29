WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

958 PM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Pecos,

southern Glasscock, southeastern Midland, Reagan, southeastern Crane

and Upton Counties through 1045 PM CDT...

At 958 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 14 miles south of Garden City to 18 miles

northeast of Crane to 15 miles east of Grandfalls. Movement was

southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Crane, Big Lake, McCamey, Rankin, Reagan County Airport, Stiles,

Midkiff, Crane County Airport, Upton County Airport, King Mountain,

Girvin, Best, Imperial and Cordona Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3109 10237 3108 10237 3105 10231 3106 10269

3127 10270 3165 10218 3168 10127 3108 10128

TIME...MOT...LOC 0258Z 327DEG 19KT 3166 10151 3160 10215 3127 10260

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN OCHILTREE COUNTY...

At 1001 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of

Farnsworth, or 7 miles south of Perryton, moving southwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail

damage to vehicles is expected.

Waka and Farnsworth.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather