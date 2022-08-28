WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 28, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 218 PM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas... Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio County. .Heavy rainfall in the Rio Grande and Rio Conchos basins has resulted in elevated flows on the Rio Grande. However, the river is expected to remain below flood stage for now. Additional rainfall later this week may put the Rio Grande in flood. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Observed stage was 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain below flood stage. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Sun Mon Mon Mon Location Stg Stg Day\/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm Rio Grande Presidio Internation 15.5 15.0 Sun 1pm 9.1 8.7 8.3 7.8 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Location Stg Stg Day\/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm Presidio Internation 4.7 4.6 Sun 1pm 2.8 2.7 2.5 2.4 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather