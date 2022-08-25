WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 27, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning...CORRECTED

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

854 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

...The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa TX has issued a

Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County.

.Heavy rainfall in the Rio Grande and Rio Conchos basins have

resulted in elevated flows on the Rio Grande, including minor flood

in some places.

For the Rio Grande...including Castolon...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE SATURDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Castolon.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

and no significant damage is expected.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage,

and lowland flooding begins. The river begins to flood the road

between Santa Elena Canyon and Cottonwood Campground in Big Bend

National Park. The river begins to flood the parking lot at Santa

Elena Canyon, and cut off the nature trail into the canyon.

Campers in Cottonwood Campground need to prepare for possible

evacuations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.0 feet (4.3 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late this afternoon to a crest of 15.3 feet (4.7 meters) this

evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this

evening.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet (4.6 meters).

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

24.7 feet (7.5 meters) on 09/27/1958.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Thu Thu Fri Fri

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 7pm 1am 7am

Rio Grande

Castolon 15.0 14.0 Thu 8am 14.7 15.3 14.8 13.9

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters):

Castolon 4.6 4.3 Thu 8am 4.5 4.7 4.5 4.2

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather