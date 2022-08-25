WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 27, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 850 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 ...The National Weather Service in Midland\/Odessa TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas... Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County. .Heavy rainfall in the Rio Grande and Rio Conchos basins have resulted in elevated flows on the Rio Grande, including minor flows in some places. For the Rio Grande...including Castolon...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CDT. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rio Grande at Castolon. * WHEN...From this afternoon to late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches bankfull, and no significant damage is expected. At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage, and lowland flooding begins. The river begins to flood the road between Santa Elena Canyon and Cottonwood Campground in Big Bend National Park. The river begins to flood the parking lot at Santa Elena Canyon, and cut off the nature trail into the canyon. Campers in Cottonwood Campground need to prepare for possible evacuations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.0 feet (4.3 meters). - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 15.3 feet (4.7 meters) this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet (4.6 meters). - Flood History...No available flood history. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Thu Thu Fri Fri Location Stg Stg Day\/Time 1pm 7pm 1am 7am Rio Grande Castolon 15.0 14.0 Thu 8am 14.7 15.3 14.8 13.9 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Castolon 4.6 4.3 Thu 8am 4.5 4.7 4.5 4.2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather