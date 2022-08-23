WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 305 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 ...The National Weather Service in Midland\/Odessa TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas... Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio County. For the Rio Grande...including Presidio International Bridge, Presidio 5SE, Castolon, Johnson Ranch, Boquillas...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 315 PM CDT. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge. * WHEN...From early this morning to this evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull, after which the flood plain between the levees begins to flood. No damage is expected. At 15.5 feet (4.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage, and flooding between the levees occurs. No damage to structures is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 15.5 feet (4.7 meters). - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage this morning to 11.6 feet (3.5 meters) this evening. It will then rise to 12.7 feet (3.9 meters) just after midnight tonight. It will fall to 11.3 feet (3.4 meters) tomorrow evening. It will then rise to 11.4 feet (3.5 meters) early Thursday morning. It will fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 15.5 feet (4.7 meters). - Flood History...No available flood history. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Tue Tue Tue Wed Location Stg Stg Day\/Time 7am 1pm 7pm 1am Rio Grande Presidio Internation 15.5 15.5 Tue 2am 15.8 13.3 11.6 12.7 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Presidio Internation 4.7 4.7 Tue 2am 4.8 4.1 3.5 3.9 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather