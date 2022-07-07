WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 7, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Midland\/Odessa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico... Northeastern Culberson County in southwestern Texas... Northwestern Reeves County in southwestern Texas... * Until 930 PM MDT \/1030 PM CDT\/. * At 627 PM MDT \/727 PM CDT\/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... mainly rural areas of Southeastern Eddy, Northeastern Culberson and Northwestern Reeves Counties This includes the following streams and drainages... Salt Creek, Hay Hollow, Owl Draw, Delaware River, Red Bluff Draw and Pecos River. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather