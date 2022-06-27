WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

619 PM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Reagan

County through 700 PM CDT...

At 619 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Reagan County Airport, or near Big Lake, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Big Lake, Reagan County Airport and Stiles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3114 10130 3118 10153 3140 10173 3147 10130

TIME...MOT...LOC 2319Z 158DEG 13KT 3123 10149

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

